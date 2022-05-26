Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Shares of ZY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 1,962.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $93,673.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 712,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

