Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will report $36.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $158.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.17 million to $160.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $193.95 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $201.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Zynex stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $277.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 1,919.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 518,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 1,148.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 147.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

