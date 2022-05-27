$0.07 EPS Expected for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.
In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners acquired 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $56,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 25,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $188,356.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 260,655 shares of company stock worth $1,882,301.
Shares of RSVR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 108,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,739. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
