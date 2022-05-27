$0.07 EPS Expected for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners acquired 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $56,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 25,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $188,356.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 260,655 shares of company stock worth $1,882,301.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,775,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth about $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 14,034,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after buying an additional 441,550 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSVR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 108,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,739. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

