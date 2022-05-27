-$0.07 EPS Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

In other Yext news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $55,291.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Yext by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Yext by 5,377.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 153,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Yext by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 82,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,099. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

