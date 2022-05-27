$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Fiverr International reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

FVRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.16. 28,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 2.01. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

