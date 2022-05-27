$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million.

III has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,017 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $314.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Information Services Group has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.30%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

