$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,017 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Information Services Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $314.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Information Services Group has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.30%.
Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
