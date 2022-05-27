$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. IMAX reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

