$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $209.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

VIOT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 133,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 99,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 88.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 94.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

