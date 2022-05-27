-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

