-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). Guidewire Software reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

GWRE stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

