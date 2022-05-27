$0.36 EPS Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

In other Ryan Specialty Group news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 591,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

