-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kiromic BioPharma.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiromic BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRBP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,999. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

