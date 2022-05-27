-$0.39 EPS Expected for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings. SOPHiA GENETICS posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $269.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

