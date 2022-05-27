$0.50 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 426,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

