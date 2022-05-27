-$0.56 EPS Expected for Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.59). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE SONX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 191,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.86. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 170,151 shares of company stock valued at $462,595 and sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

