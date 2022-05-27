-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.84). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36).

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

In other news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 573,303 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $3,236,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $16,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.