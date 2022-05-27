-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.84). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pyxis Oncology.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36).

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

In other news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 573,303 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $3,236,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $16,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.