-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.76). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 225,292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

Shares of RCKT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,525. The firm has a market cap of $763.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

