$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.81. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,212. The firm has a market cap of $597.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.