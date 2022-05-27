$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $967.90 million and the highest is $1.13 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $990.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CBRE Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.96.

WYNN stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,029,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

