$1.06 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.19. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 25,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,360. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

