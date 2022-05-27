$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.33 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 315.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 630,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 626,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

