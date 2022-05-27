$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $141.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,377,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

