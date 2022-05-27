$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

SYNH stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 220.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.