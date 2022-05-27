$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $874.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

