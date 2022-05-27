$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) to report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.61. Leidos posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.35. 15,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,431. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Leidos by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

