$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $247,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.