$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 90,740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $893,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,492.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 36.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

