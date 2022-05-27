-$1.60 EPS Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to report ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($7.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.99) to ($6.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.60).

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 20,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,391. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.41. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 820,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 582,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

