$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.62. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. 181,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

