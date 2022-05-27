$12.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $13.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $9.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $48.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.21 billion to $53.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.24 billion to $57.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

