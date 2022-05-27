$12.62 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Rating) will announce sales of $12.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.68 million and the lowest is $12.55 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $51.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.15 million to $52.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $61.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCC stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $216.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

