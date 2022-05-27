$12.99 Million in Sales Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.98 million. Minim posted sales of $14.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $61.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.52 million to $62.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $65.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ MINM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Minim has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Minim during the third quarter valued at $465,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Minim during the third quarter valued at $446,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minim during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Minim during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

