$16.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to report $16.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.19 billion. Accenture posted sales of $13.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $62.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.66 billion to $62.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.72 billion to $70.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $291.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.19. Accenture has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

