$18.07 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) will post sales of $18.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.47 billion. General Electric posted sales of $18.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $76.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.54 billion to $85.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

GE stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.