$18.07 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.47 billion. General Electric posted sales of $18.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $76.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.54 billion to $85.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

GE stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

