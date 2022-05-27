$194.38 Million in Sales Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will announce $194.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.10 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $48.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 302.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $947.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.43 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 0.58. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.