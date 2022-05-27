1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $48,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

