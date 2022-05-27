$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion. Arch Capital Group posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year sales of $9.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

ACGL stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.