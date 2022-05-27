$21.27 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.64 billion and the highest is $22.14 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $17.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $84.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.82 billion to $87.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.21 billion to $96.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.61 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.