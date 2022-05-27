$23.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will report $23.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.76 billion and the lowest is $23.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $23.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $96.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.29 billion to $99.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.85 billion to $102.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.30. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

