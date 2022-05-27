$236.68 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $236.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.03 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $233.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $935.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.18 million to $942.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $969.22 million, with estimates ranging from $945.95 million to $984.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

DIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.