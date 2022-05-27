23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 102.79 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 23andMe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ME opened at 2.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.25. 23andMe has a 52 week low of 2.15 and a 52 week high of 13.68.

Get 23andMe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.