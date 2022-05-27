23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target Cut to $3.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
ME opened at 2.89 on Friday. 23andMe has a one year low of 2.15 and a one year high of 13.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.25.
About 23andMe (Get Rating)
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 23andMe (ME)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.