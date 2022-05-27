23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target Cut to $3.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

ME opened at 2.89 on Friday. 23andMe has a one year low of 2.15 and a one year high of 13.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 13.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its holdings in 23andMe by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 1,423,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 293,450 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.