$242.80 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will announce $242.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.66 million and the highest is $266.50 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $151.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $932.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.59 million to $990.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.