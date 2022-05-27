$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) to post $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. AON reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

Shares of AON stock opened at $272.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.94. AON has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. City State Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

