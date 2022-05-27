$3.16 Million in Sales Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will announce $3.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.43 million and the lowest is $2.89 million. Isoray posted sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year sales of $12.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 million to $13.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.55 million, with estimates ranging from $16.05 million to $19.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Isoray.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISR opened at $0.29 on Friday. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

