$3.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $5.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BHF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. 403,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
