$3.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $5.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. 403,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

