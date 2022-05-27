$32.23 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will announce $32.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. argenx reported sales of $320.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $163.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $197.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $457.62 million, with estimates ranging from $360.27 million to $568.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

argenx stock opened at $315.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.22. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of argenx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in argenx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

