$357.97 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $357.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.06 million. Conn’s posted sales of $363.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth $82,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $13.74 on Friday. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $326.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

