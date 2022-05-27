$388.98 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $388.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.10 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Okta posted sales of $251.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $81.21 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $176.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 73,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $33,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.