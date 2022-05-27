$410.11 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will announce $410.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $170.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RHP opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
